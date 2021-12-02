Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB) were down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.94 ($0.17). Approximately 573,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,235,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The company has a market capitalization of £47.81 million and a P/E ratio of -32.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.85.

Kanabo Group Plc focuses on the research and development, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to treat CNS disorders in Europe. The company intends to distribute cannabis-derived products for medical patients; and non-THC products for CBD consumers. It also provides VapePod, a medically certified delivery system for cannabis extracts.

