Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EERGF shares. Panmure Gordon cut Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Energean in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

