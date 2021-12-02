FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Trading Down 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.21. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $679,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 300.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $121,000.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.