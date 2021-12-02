Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.20. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$36.20, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$976.10 million and a PE ratio of 4.91.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.6700002 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

