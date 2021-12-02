VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.15. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 433,107 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.27.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $547,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 879,437 shares of company stock worth $3,487,838. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,877,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 179,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 176,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

