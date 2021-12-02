Kuverit Market Capitalization Hits $266,544.47 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $266,544.47 and approximately $20.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00235459 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00086415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

KUV is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,636,935,493 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

