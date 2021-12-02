First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $115.74 and last traded at $115.74. 58,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 48,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.16.

