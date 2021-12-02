Shanta Gold (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) traded down 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

About Shanta Gold (OTCMKTS:SAAGF)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

