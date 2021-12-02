Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Shares Down 6.3%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 19,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $210.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

