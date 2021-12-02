Concoin Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Concoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Concoin has a market capitalization of $1,695.91 and approximately $12.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00062517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00070769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00093408 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.77 or 0.07916592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,635.82 or 0.99420319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Concoin Coin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin . The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com

Buying and Selling Concoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

