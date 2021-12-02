SmartCash Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $527,461.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,966.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,547.13 or 0.07982185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.58 or 0.00359133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.51 or 0.00996233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00083175 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.20 or 0.00405847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.86 or 0.00387701 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.