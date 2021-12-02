Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BNS stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.35. 3,084,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $68.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

