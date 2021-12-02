Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,211,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,154,679. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

