keyTango Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last week, keyTango has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. keyTango has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $24,846.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.00236374 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00086880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

keyTango is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,366,340 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

