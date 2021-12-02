Mesefa Market Capitalization Hits $21,131.39 (SEFA)

Mesefa (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded down 44.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Mesefa has a market capitalization of $21,131.39 and approximately $68.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mesefa has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. One Mesefa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mesefa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00062601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00070940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00093715 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.40 or 0.07928950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.04 or 1.00095717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Mesefa Profile

Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com

Buying and Selling Mesefa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mesefa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mesefa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mesefa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SEFAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mesefa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mesefa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.