Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Up 3.8%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.75 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.75 ($0.77). Approximately 889,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 703,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.60 ($0.74).

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Mutual from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 79 ($1.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.10.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

