Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Down 0.9%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 10,396,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 3,194,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 734.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,970,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,778,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,989 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,224,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,527,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 7,534.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 828,756 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

