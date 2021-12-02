HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 382,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at $13,176,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 107.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at $317,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 52,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

