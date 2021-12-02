CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.427-1.433 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.570-$0.590 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.61.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $15.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.50. 8,076,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,894. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $138.24 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $900,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.