Gravity Finance Trading 45.2% Higher Over Last Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $61,616.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00070867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00093620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.72 or 0.07929622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,461.46 or 0.99854111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

