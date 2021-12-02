Dora Factory (DORA) Price Tops $18.88 on Exchanges

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $56.08 million and $36.55 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for about $18.88 or 0.00033392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00236252 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00086895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,196 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DORAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.