Culp (NYSE:CULP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Culp (NYSE:CULP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

CULP traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. 25,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Get Culp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Culp worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.