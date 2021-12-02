MyWish (WISH) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $206.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MyWish has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00043619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00235963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MyWish Profile

WISH is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

