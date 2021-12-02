Qtum (QTUM) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $14.53 or 0.00025821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $460.55 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,942,364 coins and its circulating supply is 98,908,561 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

