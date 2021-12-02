CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.427-1.433 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.570-$0.590 EPS.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $15.64 on Wednesday, reaching $201.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,076,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,894. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $138.24 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.09.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.61.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.