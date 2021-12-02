eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf Buys 15,000 Shares

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. 636,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,416. The company has a market capitalization of $557.58 million, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 170,520 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in eHealth by 7.9% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in eHealth by 8.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.7% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,130,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,023,000 after buying an additional 60,670 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

