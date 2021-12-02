Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 346,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,912. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.04. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

