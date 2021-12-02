Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,253. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $221.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.