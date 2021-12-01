BUZZCoin Tops One Day Volume of $6.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $6.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000178 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

