Shadow Token (SHDW) Market Capitalization Achieves $424,291.42

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded up 66.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Shadow Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shadow Token has traded 64.1% higher against the dollar. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $424,291.42 and $19.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00094426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.86 or 0.07958691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,235.72 or 1.00218683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Shadow Token Coin Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com

