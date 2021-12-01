Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Buy

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.63. 295,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. CGI has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.