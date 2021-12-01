Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ SDIG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,476. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

SDIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

