CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $15.64 on Wednesday, hitting $201.50. 8,076,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.09. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $138.24 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.