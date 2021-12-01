CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $15.64 on Wednesday, hitting $201.50. 8,076,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.09. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $138.24 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
