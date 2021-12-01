Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.75. 1,139,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.00 and a 200 day moving average of $300.31. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $361.22. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.67.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

