Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.61)-($0.51) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.60). The company issued revenue guidance of $826-$832 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.52 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.510 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.37.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $16.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.13. 2,153,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.29. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

