Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.
Shares of NYSE:BNED traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $349.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $12.01.
In related news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 27,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on BNED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
