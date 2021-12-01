Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $349.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $12.01.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 27,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 184,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BNED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

