Showcase Reaches Market Capitalization of $326,999.32 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $326,999.32 and $91,464.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00063133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00093772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.10 or 0.07922582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,640.77 or 1.00589780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.