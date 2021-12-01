Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.03)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $90-91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.97 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,911. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,215 shares of company stock worth $3,090,175 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 100.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

