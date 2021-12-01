Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.27 Million

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $19.27 million and $130,107.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00071285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.59 or 0.07961813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.50 or 0.99892864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

