UMA (UMA) Price Tops $12.97 on Top Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, UMA has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $12.97 or 0.00022750 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $835.99 million and $45.11 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00236560 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00086739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,317,878 coins and its circulating supply is 64,435,226 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.