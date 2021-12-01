MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $65.70 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $65.70 million and $164,186.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $6.09 or 0.00010671 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00309569 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00013171 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010053 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,796,720 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

