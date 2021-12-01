EnterCoin Price Tops $0.0221 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $126,047.68 and approximately $66.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00236560 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00086739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

