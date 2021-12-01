Kineko (KKO) Trading Down 21.1% This Week

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $50,139.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kineko has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00071285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.59 or 0.07961813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.50 or 0.99892864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

