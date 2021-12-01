Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 679,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,306. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.