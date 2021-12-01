First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the October 31st total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

FSD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. 53,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,311. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.