Short Interest in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Declines By 42.4%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the October 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TROX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,048. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. Tronox’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

