European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EWCZ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. 332,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.03.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

