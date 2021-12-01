Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $21,113.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.44 or 0.00345594 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00016308 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001423 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $765.42 or 0.01339796 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

