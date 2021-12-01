Akash Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.03 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $239.31 million and $2.03 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00094026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.00 or 0.08004615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,187.59 or 1.00101640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

