Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS STLJF traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $31.68. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

